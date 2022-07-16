From the editor's desk

In the media business, it's not uncommon for us to say that there's always news happening, for us there's no real such thing as a slow news week (just stronger stories).
But this week has been significant for us, after The Examiner revealed links between former Burnie Council candidate Jarrod Boys and neo-fascist group The Proud Boys.
Juggling up the integrity and strength of a story like this as well as the potential legal implications is a tricky web to navigate - but we always approach the story through the lens of public interest - does the public have a right to know?
Not everyone will agree on that point, it can be subjective, but The Examiner continues to uphold strong editorial standards that are also legally sound.
The story has led to an investigation of Mr Boys' links to the Tasmanian Liberal Party, and those who are or aspire to be in public life should be able to face public scrutiny.
And from one hot topic to another, this week local government has also been in the headlines, with Northern Tasmanian mayors expressing frustration about the inability to attract and retain experienced staff for their councils.
It comes weeks after some councils in the region threw support behind the idea of amalgamation, to free up council resources.
Amalgamation is a divisive issue, and rightly so, it will likely mean some council staff, and councillors jobs will be on the line, if it goes ahead.
But it's important to ensure that these skill shortages are addressed - and if amalgamation is one way to address it, then it needs its due consideration.
All eyes will be on the October local government elections, which is tipped to ensure a shake-up of some of the region's councils. It remains to be seen if the mayor of the region's largest council, Albert van Zetten will run again as mayor or step aside.
And finally, a highlight of the week has been the Launceston Competitions, one of the oldest running eisteddfods in Tasmania.
It has been a delight to see children participate in performing arts of all persuasions and we have also enjoyed bringing those pictures to families all over the state and country.
Until next week.
