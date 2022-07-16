Popular entertainment spot, Kids Paradise, was a great place to go during the rainy days of the winter school holidays.
Parent at the centre said school holidays in winter were a good time for sleep ins, not so much for get togethers with children getting sick.
Advertisement
Kids Paradise offers school holiday programs and for the second week of holidays will have programs from Wednesday to Friday, 10am to 12pm - including a karaoke party on Friday.
One mum said her child and family had never gone to Kids Paradise before but was thankful it was there given the rain.
Like many families over the school holidays, she was travelling from interstate to visit her family in Tasmania.
Mum Stacey Bosch was having a double birthday party for two of her daughters, Dempsey who was turning 6 and Valindra, turning 4.
"Our kids love this place," she said.
"They pick it for their birthday every year."
City of Launceston acting mayor Danny Gibson said Launceston was popular for school holiday visits given how family friendly the area was.
"Launceston is often lauded as one of Australia's most family friendly cities and these school holidays are a perfect opportunity to explore some of what our city and region has to offer," he said.
Other places to visit over the holidays include Riverbend Park, the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery and Launceston Leisure and Aquatic Centre.
Fun indoor activities might be more popular next week with warnings of a cold front sweeping across Tasmania.
There could even be snow on Sunday night to Monday morning, so it also might be a good opportunity to get out the snow chains and head up to Ben Lomond.
Hopefully the coldest weather will be over before students return to school.
Tasmania will often see a drop after July when it comes to interstate and international visitors.
Advertisement
It was anticipated for Tasmania to see an influx of visitor's these school holidays and caused Launceston Airport to warn of higher wait times due to demand.
"We are now seeing there is very, very strong demand for travel and tourism - everybody wants to get into the air," Launceston Airport chief executive Shane O'Hare said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.