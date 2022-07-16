Hospital visiting rules changed as COVID wave continues

Changes to visiting restrictions in all major public hospitals in the state have been announced, with two COVID-19 related deaths confirmed in the state's North.
The Department of Health said the changes, announced on Saturday, were due to the current level of hospital demand and the level of COVID-19 transmission within the community.
The Launceston General Hospital will now allow one visitor per day, per patient, from between 2pm to 6pm.
Visitors will be allowed a maximum of 30 minutes, with exemptions to be made at the discretion of the nurse in charge.
The Royal Hobart Hospital will also allow one visitor per day, per patient from 2pm to 6pm for a maximum of half an hour.
North-West Regional Hospital will allow one visitor per day, per patient from 2.30pm to 6pm for a maximum of one hour, and Mersey Community Hospital will allow one visitor per day, per patient between the hours of 2pm to 6pm.
The changes come as Premier and Minister for Health Jeremy Rockliff confirmed the death of two men in the state's North, bringing the total number of deaths with COVID-19 to 108.
One of the men was in his 70s, and the other in his 90s.
A further 1662 new cases were recorded overnight, with the total number of active cases currently at 10,434.
2719 of those active cases are in the state's North.
The number of people in Tasmanian hospitals remained high with 138 in hospital, 35 being treated specifically for COVID and five patients in Intensive Care Units.
The Launceston General Hospital, Royal Hobart Hospital, and North West Regional Hospital have all moved to level three of their COVID management plans as cases continue to rise in the state.
