Visiting restrictions have been changed for all public hospitals as state records two new deaths.

By Clancy Balen
Updated July 16 2022 - 1:49am, first published 1:30am
Hospital visiting rules changed as COVID wave continues

Changes to visiting restrictions in all major public hospitals in the state have been announced, with two COVID-19 related deaths confirmed in the state's North.

