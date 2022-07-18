An online community group have organised hundreds of mask packs for elderly and vulnerable Tasmanians.
The groups organiser, Belinda Perry, said in just two days they already had over 120 requests for masks.
The group, called Tasmania: COVID Awareness & Community Support, was started seven months ago when the Tasmanian borders re-opened and now has 50,000 members.
Ms Perry said the groups priorities are responding to questions from the public in an informed, reliable, responsible manner.
"I've got such a beautiful team of admins and moderators," she said.
"They are all in professional jobs in health care, community services, and even a local councillor - it's a really wide team of people."
Having previously sent out Stay Safe packs, the group are now sending out mask packs having received multiple donations of face masks.
Ms Perry said group members were concerned with protecting people who are at risk, such as the elderly and immuno-compromised people.
"Anything we can do as a community to keep this wave down and have less people get really sick," she said.
From the thousands of masks donated, the team have put together 250 mask packs ready to be sent out. Ms Perry said anyone in Tasmania in need of a mask pack can message the Facebook group.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
