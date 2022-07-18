City of Launceston approves charity waste concessions

More than 30 charitable organisations across Launceston will benefit from a waste disposal allowance.
City of Launceston councillors approved more than $35,000 worth of concessions for charities to help with waste disposal at the last meeting. Councillors Paul Spencer and Tim Walker diligently worked on the list of charities to be passed on the concession.
"We went over this with a fine-tooth comb," Cr Spencer said.
The amounts varied from as much as $13,600 for Launceston City Mission, however most charities received a concession amount between $100 to $400.
The other charity to receive a higher concession was Self Help Workplace, which received a concession of $5881 and Community Housing Limited which received a concession of $9242.
A key element of passing on these concessions to the groups was they provide a valid waste management reduction plan.
Cr Rob Soward moved the recommendation and said the cost of getting rid of rubbish was the biggest surprise he had when he started council.
"These wonderful organisations that do great work helping people, supporting different causes ... that's where part of your rates go," he said.
"Assisting them with some concessional waste disposal but critically only where they have shown they have a detailed waste management plan."
Cr Walker said they wanted to make sure organisations were making efforts to find alternative solutions to some of their waste issues. He said the support was also important given changes to waste costs.
"With the state-wide waste levy introduction, there will be impacts on these organisations because their concessions will be effected by the levy," Cr Walker said.
This is the 13th year this concession has been available. There was a total of 32 eligible organisations, and the funds, $35,909, have been allocated in the 2022-23 budget.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
