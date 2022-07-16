Launceston Tornadoes made themselves at home at Devonport Recreation Centre, beating Diamond Valley Eagles 87-73 in NBL1 South.
Fresh from 33 points the previous night, Keely Froling chipped in with 26 more to complete a bumper weekend and lead her team to a timely double.
Advertisement
Going into the contest with a record of 11-5 and sixth place on the ladder, Tornadoes were feeling confident after Friday's 92-50 thumping of Knox Raiders at Elphin Sports Centre, and bottom-placed Diamond Valley's dismal return of one win from 16.
Shooting at 100 per cent from the free-throw line, Froling added 15 rebounds in her immense 38 minutes on court.
With seven assists, the captain topped all three major stats, falling just short of a treble treble.
Mariah Payne wasn't far behind with 23 points and seven three-pointers, while Marianna Tolo added 16 and vice-captain Micah Simpson 13.
Coach Sarah Veale limited herself to just seven performers as Makala Bingley and Hope Brooks backed up the starting five, which also included Charli Kay.
The Torns flew out of the blocks, leading 30-19 at quarter-time - a margin which only marginally fluctuated for the remainder of the contest.
The Eagles, who edged the final term by a point, spread their scoring throughout their eight contributors. All managed at least eight points as Imogen Rock (12) and Hope Terdich (10) were the only ones to break double figures.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.