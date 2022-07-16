The Examiner
Launceston Tornadoes take on Diamond Valley Eagles in NBL1 South at Devonport Recreation Centre

Rob Shaw
Rob Shaw
Updated July 16 2022 - 10:15am, first published 10:00am
Captain Keely Froling had a superb weekend for Launceston Tornadoes. Picture: Paul Scambler

Launceston Tornadoes made themselves at home at Devonport Recreation Centre, beating Diamond Valley Eagles 87-73 in NBL1 South.

Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

Local News

