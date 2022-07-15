A packed Elphin Sports Centre was the scene as Launceston recognised the career of one of its best basketball exports.
Adam Gibson was celebrated in front of family, friends and a cheering crowd for his NBL career which spanned nearly two decades and more than 450 league games.
Advertisement
"I was surprised, I had no idea this was going on, it's awesome to come back here and play," he said.
"Obviously it's been so long since the Devils but they're a big part of why I am who I am and how I got to where I did.
"It's been an awesome career, hopefully I can play for a little bit longer ... everyone that's helped me in my career all the way up, I wouldn't be here without you guys, family as well so thank you."
READ MORE: Gibson brings up 450th NBL game
The Launceston-born Olympian was honoured with a framed photograph showcasing his career with the Brisbane Bullets, Gold Coast Blaze, South Dragons, Adelaide 36ers and South East Melbourne Phoenix.
A large contingent of Gibson's family had jerseys with the World Cup representative's various teams from his long-standing career.
Gibson took the court for the Knox Raiders as they (SCORE TO SCORE) against North-West Thunder.
The former Bullets and 36ers captain delivered (POINTS, SCORE)
Launceston's Lachy Brewer came off the bench for the Thunder.
It was a busy day for the Launceston Tornadoes who sealed a new naming rights sponsor and opened up their weekend double-header with a dominant performance against Knox Raiders.
The Tornadoes' 92-50 win was an emphatic display given the Raiders got the fast start to lead 15-8 in the early stages of the fixture.
Tornadoes coach Sarah Veale called a time-out and seemed to refocus her chargers in the short space of time because the home side delivered 84 of the next 119 points of the match.
Perhaps in a nod to their new Buckby Motors deal, the home side got their motors running after that intermission with Australian Opals duo Keely Froling and Marianna Tolo leading the way.
READ MORE: Froling keen for twin battle against Knox
The Torns' towering duo has been rarely cited since Tolo arrived in Launceston with Tolo delayed due to a prolonged wait for a clearance and illness. However, their Knox performance would give the Torns faithful something to cheer about.
Advertisement
After the time-out the Tornadoes seemed to increase their intensity and be more stringent on their defensive assignments as Knox struggled to find the easy shooting options they had enjoyed since opening tip-off.
Froling won the battle against twin sister Alicia with a captain's performance including 33 points, 16 rebounds, three assists and a block. Tolo, against her former NBL1 side, was equally as damaging with 23 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three blocks.
Their height proved a hassle for Knox's defensive structure with Veale optimising their advantage through maximum minutes. Froling and Tolo's rebounds (27 combined) were enough to match Knox's entire team in a strong night on the glass for the home side.
After they clicked defensively, the Tornadoes went on to lead at every change with double-digit margins in the second and fourth terms to emphasise their dominance over the Victorians.
Advertisement
The Tornadoes had previously been made to rue their wayward shooting against Ringwood Hawks (33 per cent from the floor) but enjoyed a vastly improved night on their home court, shooting at 53 per cent compared to Knox's 30 per cent.
Despite being Knox's equal leading scorer with Klara Wischer (15 points), Alicia Froling and Kara Tessari (eight points) both had an off night shooting at below 30 per cent from the floor.
The Tornadoes got value from vice-captain Micah Simpson (15 points) and Mariah Payne (15 points) with both making multiple shots from beyond the arc. Simpson's continued good form was highlighted by an efficient shooting night as the point guard went at 77 per cent.
The Tornadoes will look to close out their weekend double-header against Diamond Valley Eagles in Devonport on Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.