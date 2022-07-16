The Examiner
Kyam Keith Broadby was extradited from Tasmania in March

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
July 16 2022 - 5:30am
Date set for Ravenswood man's murder trial

A Ravenswood man charged with murder over the death of a Queensland show worker in 2019 will face a Supreme Court jury from October 25, 2022.

