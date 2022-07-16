Date set for Ravenswood man's murder trial

A Ravenswood man charged with murder over the death of a Queensland show worker in 2019 will face a Supreme Court jury from October 25, 2022.
Kyam Keith Broadby, 26, of Ravenswood, was extradited from Hobart to Queensland on March 8 to face a charge over the death of Nathaniel Solomon Wailu, 35, at the Mareeba Showgrounds on July 10, 2019.
Advertisement
The trial will be before Justice Susan Brown in the Cairns Supreme Court.
Broadby's lawyer Scott Osborne indicated his client would plead not guilty.
In 2019 Broadby was charged with causing grievous bodily harm but when he appeared in the Cairns Magistrates Court on March 9 the charge was upgraded to murder.
Broadby's extradition to Queensland came after he completed a nine-month sentence handed down in the Supreme Court in Launceston in July 2021.
The murder charge relates to an alleged fight at the showgrounds about midnight on July 10.
Mr Wailu was taken to the Townsville Hospital, but died of his injuries on July 16, 2019. Broadby was charged, but bailed and returned to Tasmania.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.