The region's best dancers continued to prove why Launceston is home to some of Australia's best young performers.
From highland dancing to ballet, the Princess Theatre saw a variety of dances on Friday and after months of hard work, the girls certainly didn't disappoint.
Advertisement
Kim Roe School of Dance principal Kim Roe says she had a joyous time seeing her young students perform on the Princess Theatre stage on Friday.
The students performed a highland dancing routine after preparing for the performance for more than 10 weeks.
"We made it fun for them, so there was lots of energy," Roe said.
"It's been really enjoyable for the children. It's really good. It's great for them to dance on this stage and be a part of it."
Competitor Ava Schiliro, 16, said she had been practicing for more than 20 weeks for the Launceston Competitions. "It was an energy exerting dance, but it was very good, I felt really nice and it was so much fun.
"Being out there, it was amazing. It's really good that I got to showcase my hard work to everyone. I smiled so much, I couldn't stop smiling because it was so much fun," she said.
READ MORE HERE
Phillip Biggs is a photographer for The Examiner
Phillip Biggs is a photographer for The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.