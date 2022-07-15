A North-West child was so "scared" it would destroy her family if she said her father had sexually abused her that she told a psychologist it was a dream, the Supreme Court of Burnie heard on Friday morning.
The young girl was giving evidence via a pre-recorded video on the third day of her father's trial.
Advertisement
The man has pleaded not guilty to three counts of indecent abuse, one against his niece in 2004, and two against his daughter in 2010.
The court heard the young girl had visited a school psychologist in 2017, where she told the woman she had been having dreams about being in her father's bed while he molested her.
The girl said she had eventually told a second psychologist it was not a dream at all, and that she had lied because she was afraid she might be taken away.
The court heard the girl claim she had discovered a mobile phone belonging to her father, which had been recording her getting dressed for school.
This will destroy the family now. I really don't know where this has all come from.- Accused
She said her father had also, when she was in Year 2, made her stroke his penis while touching her chest, and then spooned her and rubbed his penis between her legs before she ran out of the room.
Defence lawyer Greg Richardson suggested that it had never happened, and that it was all a dream that she convinced herself was actual fact. She flatly denied the assertion.
He also questioned her as to whether she had heard any allegations that her cousin had been assaulted in 2004.
The girl responded she had a memory of her cousin breaking into the family home when she was little, but that her parents refused to talk about it.
The court also heard a 2018 police interview with the accused, recorded after his daughter reported her allegations to an officer.
"This has really shocked me ... I'm sorry, but I'm gobsmacked," he said.
"This will destroy the family now. I really don't know where this has all come from."
He denied assaulting his daughter, or any knowledge of a phone set up to record her in her bedroom. He claimed they had an "open family" with no secrets.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Meg Powell has been a journalist for the Advocate Newspaper in North-West Tasmania since 2019. She has covered a range of areas and issues including crime, health, environmental issues, business, social affairs , the arts and education. Got a story to share? Email megan.powell@theadvocate.com.au or call 0448 302 029
Meg Powell has been a journalist for the Advocate Newspaper in North-West Tasmania since 2019. She has covered a range of areas and issues including crime, health, environmental issues, business, social affairs , the arts and education. Got a story to share? Email megan.powell@theadvocate.com.au or call 0448 302 029
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.