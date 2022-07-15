The Northern Hawks' focus is firmly on their upcoming games despite the potential of achieving an unbeaten roster season this weekend.
The Hawks have conquered all before them ahead of the last fixtures of the roster season with only Arrows (Saturday) and Cripps (Sunday) at the Silverdome standing between them an the 'invincibles' tag.
"I don't think the undefeated tag comes into our conversations at all," Hawks' Danni Pickett said.
"Certainly we will be looking to stay undefeated but we know it's not going to be an easy task in getting the two wins across the board on the weekend."
The Hawks' club captain nominated a pair of Hawks who are new to the nest this season as key figures.
"Monique Dufty has had a really great first season with the Hawks, she's been awesome to watch and Lynette Childs, one of our off-season pick-ups, had just been really consistent across the board," Pickett said.
"It's not just been our defenders but across the court [with their defensive pressure] from the goal shooter all the way down."
The Cavs have a lock on second spot ahead of their weekend fixtures against Karana (Saturday) and Kingston (Sunday).
Hayley McDougall, Shelby Miller, Brooke Hoare are all under injury clouds while Hannah Lenthall is still getting to re-introduced into their rotations after returning from injury.
"It's something that we've dealt with all year but it's a great opportunity for everyone else to make sure they're playing their role," Cavs' Dannie Carstens said.
It will give further exposure to newcomer Claire Oakley and Olive Morris as well as the Cavs' 19-and-unders.
"Claire has been an important addition to our team this year she's provided a real sense of flexibility to our shooting circle," Carstens said.
"Olive has been fantastic as well, she's so physically strong ... she'll provide an important part of the puzzle for us this weekend and it's a great opportunity for our other nineteens as well to have an impact."
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
