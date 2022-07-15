The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

TNL: Danni Pickett, Dannie Cartstens analyse Northern Hawks, Cavaliers round 20,21

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
Updated July 15 2022 - 8:46am, first published 8:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HIGH PRAISE: Danni Pickett was full of praise for Monique Dufty's season at the Northern Hawks. Picture: Phillip Biggs

The Northern Hawks' focus is firmly on their upcoming games despite the potential of achieving an unbeaten roster season this weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.