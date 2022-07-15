While the Northern landscape of the Tasmanian State League has changed a lot over the years, one thing has remained the same - the Launceston and North Launceston derby.
With South Launceston and Western Storm, as well as North-West sides Devonport and Burnie, coming and going, the Blues and the Bombers have forged an intense but respectable rivalry since the State League returned in 2009.
Advertisement
Ahead of Saturday's 44th meeting between the two in 14 seasons since the State League got back underway, we look back at the matches and the players that have made the derby.
Amazingly, if Launceston defeat North on Saturday, the two sides will be locked at 22-22 since 2009.
North Launceston won the first contest 18.9 (117) to 13.12 (90) but then Launceston would go on a major winning streak, getting the victory on the next 14 occasions while winning the 2011 premiership.
The Bombers broke the streak in 2014 and then started a phenomenal run of their own, winning the next 18 in a row, picking up five premierships along the way before the Blues snapped run in 2020 and won a flag of their own.
2021 was the tightest year of the rivalry, Launceston winning three and North two - trading victories in the finals series, with the Blues taking home the cup.
Launceston holds the record for the biggest victory, 137 points in August, 2012, while North won by 119 in May, 2015.
Launceston won the most recent Northern derby but trail 22-21 in the overall standings since 2009. Picture: Phillip Biggs
Over the 14 seasons, 318 players have taken to either Windsor Park or UTAS Stadium in a Launceston versus North Launceston clash.
Unsurprisingly, given their debutant numbers in the past two seasons, the Bombers have had more players take the field, with 175, while Launceston have had 143.
Six players (Dylan Riley, Cody Thorp, Brendan Taylor, Jake Nunn, Jack Rushton and Will Edmunds) played for both sides, with only the latter two going from Launceston to North, the rest going the other way.
Taylor has been the most prominent, playing in three for North before 20 for Launceston.
READ MORE: All of the TSL and NTFA teams for July 15-16
The derbies have had 939 games of AFL experience from 17 different players take the field.
North Launceston have provided nine: Chris Tarrant (268 games), Toby Nankervis (114), Tarryn Thomas (57), Jay Lockhart (22), Jesse Crichton (18), Rhyan Mansell (15), Andrew McLean (six), Tom Couch and Jackson Callow (both three).
Launceston have eight: Jake Kolodjashnij (146), Sam Lonergan (81), Kade Kolodjashnij (80), Jackson Thurlow (63), Jesse Lonergan (60), Mitch Thorp (two) and Isaac Chugg (one), while Blue Chayce Jones didn't play in a Northern derby according to SportsTG.
Advertisement
Other Launceston players to have played at least 15 derbies are Jake Hinds, Jay Blackberry, Brendan Taylor (all 20), Scott Stephens (18), Sam Rundle, Jack Donnellan, Hamish Leedham, Casey Brown (all 17), Josh Woolley (16), Tim Bristow, Gene Savage, Gary Shipton and Michael Musicka (all 15).
Other North Launceston players to have played at least 15 derbies are Allan O'Sign, Mark Walsh, Josh Ponting (all 20), Tom Bennett (19), Corey Nankervis (17) and Geoff Mohr (15).
Launceston's Savage played the most consecutive derbies from the first one in 2009, playing 15 in a row from the opening season until 2013 - meaning he only played in one loss.
Advertisement
Other Blues to have kicked 10 or more majors in derbies are Riley (14), Stephens (13), Sheppard, Blackberry, Taylor (all 12), Bristow, Brennan Savage and Jobi Harper (11).
Northern Bombers to have kicked 10 or more goals are O'Sign (15), Couch (12), Mitchell Vandenberg (11) and Ethan Petterwood (10).
Launceston's Bristow, Hinds (both seven), Donnellan, Taylor, Palfreyman, Brown and Fletcher Seymour (all six) have featured at least six times, as have North Launceston's O'Sign, Lyndon Stubbs, Petterwood, Daniel Roozendaal and Corey Nankervis (all six).
All statistics are supplied from SportsTG and PlayHQ
Advertisement
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.