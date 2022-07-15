Government considers a move to make salmon companies pay rent on farms

Rents for marine farming leases are under consideration by the government as it develops a new 10-year salmon plan for Tasmania.
The Natural Resources and Environment Department on Friday released a discussion paper for the plan, which is due to commence in January.
The department under the plan, there would be no net increase in leased farming areas in Tasmanian waters and a focus on growth in land-based and offshore salmon farming in-principle.
It said the plan would exhibit industry world's best practice to be enforced by strict independent regulation.
The department in its paper said the salmon industry remained the highest value food product for Tasmania, with a total production in of 83 055 tonnes 2020-21.
This equated to an estimated production value of $1.01 billion.
The department said the government incurred costs in providing services for, or because of, the salmon industry as fees paid were not sufficient to cover those costs.
It said government under the new plan believed no subsidy should be provided and that the cost of government services provided was expected to increase with improved environmental and biosecurity standards.
"To achieve the government's stated principle of ensuring full cost recovery will require an increase in fees and charges applied to the salmon industry," the department said.
"It may also be appropriate for government to collect a financial return for the Tasmanian community, over and above cost recovery.
"Rents paid under the Marine Farming Planning Act for marine farming leases have the potential to provide a financial return to the Tasmanian community."
Public consultation over the discussion paper ends on August 24. The feedback received will be released later this year for further consultation.
To view the plan and make a submission, visit www.nre.tas.gov.au/salmonplan.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
