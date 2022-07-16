'Killing small business': Cafe owners caught in grease trap mandate

Several Northern businesses have banded together to speak out about the costly pressures caused by grease trap mandates in Tasmania.
A spokesperson for several businesses, Deloraine man Malcolm Eastley said more lenient requirements for small- to medium-sized operations is needed.
"The grease trap issue is really killing small businesses, especially in the country," he said.
Mr Eastley is concerned because he says often a business's trade waste requirements and costs don't match up with the size of its operation.
In one case, Mr Easterly said the Dixie Blue cafe spent about $25,000 to install their grease trap, which also involved decking the front of the cafe to cover the installation, after first speaking to TasWater.
When an inspector came up later that year, Mr Eastley said the cafe was informed the grease trap wasn't needed. The ongoing cost of emptying a trap can add thousands to a business's overheads.
Across the Deloraine bridge, another town mainstay is struggling with similar cost issues. The Deloraine Town Cafe has been quoted $80,000 to bring its operation in line with current requirements.
"These small businesses now are just hanging on by their teeth. They've already struggling with the usual COVID and staff problems," he said.
Mr Eastley also raised concerns that, despite the cost, the traps are not preventing the perceived issues.
"Modern cooking oils don't coagulate and even for the fats that do, cooks will place them straight in the trash - they don't go anywhere near the sink," he said.
A TasWater spokesperson said the water body was "more than happy to work with customers on their trade waste requirements and to ensure they are provided with what they need".
"We strive to find the best available and most economical solutions for our customers to use to ensure that washing water with elevated oil and grease does not pose a risk of sewer blockages."
"Trade waste customers have elevated costs of compliance which ensures prices remain fair across all our customers," they said.
TasWater also pointed to its "Commercial Customer Repayment Program" - a no-interest repayment scheme to help cover the cost of installing or upgrading a compliant trade waste pre-treatment system.
TasWater said it focuses on four key elements to determine trade waste requirements - business activity, what substances are being used, their pretreatment requirements and trade waste volume.
Following similar calls for leniency the water body brought in a lower category for business such as takeaway espresso bars, which will no longer be charged trade waste fees as of July 2022.
Mr Eastley said that will come as cold comfort to the small businesses which do not qualify or the businesses which have already spent a considerable sum.
