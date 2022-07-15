Northern community begin to embrace UTAS campus as south still divided

With the community garden and basketball courts opening, the University of Tasmania's Inveresk campus is springing to life - for students and the community.
A student-led event was held this week to officially open the new spaces, as loud construction noises punctuated the precinct.
The community was abuzz with the new spaces, nearly completing the "urban realm" of the campus or the spaces between the three new buildings.
UTAS pro-vice-chancellor Dom Geraghty said the final piece of the urban realm puzzle was University Square, located at the front of the recently opened library.
"The final piece of the puzzle will be when we open up University Square, but that's had to be delayed until we finish work on the second academic building - River's Edge," he said.
He said work needed to be completed on the old architecture building, renamed The Workshop.
Professor Geraghty said the community had been part of the redevelopment from the beginning, and it was heartening to see people begin to embrace the urban realm.
That community connection starkly contrasts with the opposition UTAS is experiencing for its proposed redevelopment of the Sandy Bay campus.
Vocal opponents of the campus changes forced UTAS vice-chancellor Rufus Black to pause the project and create a community panel to discuss the issues.
Professor Geraghty said Northern Transformation was happening in a "different context" to down south.
"No disrespect to the Newnham campus, but there's only two or three reasons you'd go out there. As a staff member, student or a contractor," he said.
"I think the idea of creating these really modern, fit-for-purpose teaching facilities that are genuinely open to the community is something that's now being embraced by the community."
Professor Geraghty said the fit-out of The Workshop was due to come online in the middle of next year, allowing the entire urban realm to be completed.
He said the urban realm was crucial to bringing people onto the precinct and engaging with UTAS and other tenants.
As for the construction phase, all systems go for the River's Edge building, the second of three new campus buildings.
River's Edge is due for completion in February. However, some delays are anticipated due to COVID, shipping delays and material shortages.
Following that, work will continue on the Willis Street building, the largest of the three, due in 2024 and will make the final major work for the campus.
Staff will be relocated in stages as works progress.
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. I have developed a keen interest in agricultural, development and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
