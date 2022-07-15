Former Tasmanian senator's hefty political pension revealed

He was also rewarded for his role as deputy leader and leader of the opposition in the Senate between 2007 and 2013 after the victories of Rudd government in 2007 and the Gillard government in 2010. The period as leader of government in the Senate in the Abbott government from 2013 until the ascension of Malcolm Turnbull on September 21, 2015, contributed ($19,071) to his pension.