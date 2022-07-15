The cessation of government pandemic leave payments risks COVID-19 being spread within Tasmanian workplaces, Unions Tasmania secretary Jessica Munday says.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has this week resisted demands for the leave payments to be extended beyond June 30.
The matter is expected to be raised by the states at an emergency national cabinet meeting on Monday.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff has written to Mr Albanese to detail the state government's strong concerns about the end to the payment and provision of rapid antigen tests to concession cardholders.
Ms Munday said it was evident with rising case numbers that the payments were needed to see workers through a difficult time.
Additionally, she said the casualisation of the state's workforce meant too many workers had no paid sick leave.
"Our experience of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021 tells us that insecure work and missing out on pay was a factor in spreading COVID in workplaces as workers were forced to make horrible choices between putting food on the table or going to work sick," she said.
"There is a real risk this will happen again, which just contributes to increasing and ongoing spread."
Ms Munday said many workers with sick leave entitlements had exhausted it through being forced to isolate to recover from COVID or care for somebody with the virus.
Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Michael Bailey said the state's business community was still feeling the impact of the pandemic, which would be compounded by the withdrawal of the government payment.
"We would ask that the Prime Minister reconsider his position given we are still facing the impacts of the COVID pandemic," Mr Bailey said.
"While it is clear that we are through the worst of the COVID pandemic, there are still impacts on business and individuals that need to be considered."
Tasmanian Small Business Council executive officer Robert Mallett said families could be twice impacted by COVID through having members contract the virus themselves and care for others will it following recovery.
He said in that scenario, work leave entitlements could almost completely evaporate.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
