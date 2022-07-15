Police have revealed what lead to the death of a man, 31, who died this morning as a result of injuries he sustained yesterday afternoon.
The latest death equals the number of deaths on roads in Tasmania for 2021.
Inspector Jim Semmens said emergency services were called to a report that a Yamaha R1 motorbike had crashed at the intersection of Dampier Street and Schouton Street in Warrane about 4.50pm on Thursday.
"The motorbike had been traveling in an easterly direction along shooting Street when the rider attempted to make a right hand turn into Dampier Street at the T intersection," he said.
"The motorcycle failed to negotiate the turn, and the motorcycle and the rider have slid approximately eight to 10 meters before coming to a rest in a gravel car park area.
"The rider was transported to the Royal Hobart Hospital with serious injuries, but sadly they've died early this morning.
"A crash investigator attended the scene last night, enquiries are now being conducted, and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
Inspector Jim Semmens said the event was tragic for the man's family and the community.
"It's very difficult for emergency responders to keep going to these fatal and serious crashes. Sadly, it's the loss of another Tasmanian life on our roads.
"No deaths on our roads is acceptable and to be honest, I'm really frustrated with how things are going this year.
"We've had so many fatal crashes this year in comparison to where we were last year and we really need to put the call out to the community to please drive carefully and drive according to the road conditions," Inspector Simmons said.
Police would like to speak to anyone who saw the motorbike travelling in the area prior to the crash. Information can be provided to police on 131 444 or through Crime Stoppers at crimestopperstas.com.au or on 1800 333 000. Information can be provided anonymously.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
