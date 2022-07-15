Experienced sailor died in Tamar River despite 'working' life jacket: Coroner

A coroner has made no recommendations following an investigation into the death of a Deviot man who drowned in the Tamar River last year while trying to recover his yacht.
A retired electrician, Christopher John Brian Baker was 66 years old when he died in June last year.
Advertisement
According to Coroner Olivia McTaggart's report, Mr Baker was an experienced sailor and has experience in the Tamar's waters through his previous work as a dredge operator.
Mr Baker had bought the yacht in 2019 and sailed it back to Kettering with his wife.
The yacht had been moored at Gravelly Beach Marine where a specific mooring had been built and installed specifically for the yacht.
The mooring was situated in the Tamar River in front of the couple's house.
About 2pm on June 9, Mr Baker's wife saw that the yacht was pulling north away from its mooring and so the pair donned life jackets and took to choppy waters in a dinghy with an onboard motor to attempt to retrieve the vessel.
While Mr Baker's wife was able to board the yacht, Mr Baker was knocked back by a wave into the dinghy, which subsequently rolled over when another large wave passed through.
Mrs Baker along with a witness on the shore called 000.
Half an hour later, the first officer who arrived on the scene saw Mr Baker hanging on to the dinghy with his left hand but noted that Mr Baker's inflated life jacket was positioned high up around his head.
Only minutes later, after discussing the events the officer turned back to see Mr Baker was face down in the water.
The officer waded out and pulled Mr Baker's body back to shore, but despite quickly starting CPR and three cycles of a defibrillator, Mr Baker died.
Later, an autopsy confirmed Mr Baker had suffered from heart disease but noted the condition likely hastened but was not the major cause of death. That decision was also backed by Ms McTaggart.
Turning to the life jacket Mr Baker was wearing, the coroner said the item was found to be in good working order.
"However, the inflated life jacket had risen to a position above Mr Baker's head, increasing his risk of drowning over the extended period in which he was in the water," she said.
A report from Marine and Safety Tasmania noted the device had not been fitted with a crotch strap - which may have prevented it riding up above Mr Baker's head - and was not required to have one by current regulations.
Advertisement
However, the coroner did not make any recommendations regarding life jackets, nor any recommendations regarding mooring regulations, despite an investigating officer raising the latter issue.
"Ultimately, Mr Baker made the unfortunate decision to take the dinghy to his yacht, which led to the events causing his death," she said.
She made no recommendations.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Got a story tip? Email me on joshua.peach@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Got a story tip? Email me on joshua.peach@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.