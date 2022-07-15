The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Coroner rules out recommendations after death of Christopher Baker in Tamar River

Joshua Peach
By Joshua Peach
Updated July 15 2022 - 3:33am, first published 2:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Experienced sailor died in Tamar River despite 'working' life jacket: Coroner

A coroner has made no recommendations following an investigation into the death of a Deviot man who drowned in the Tamar River last year while trying to recover his yacht.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Peach

Joshua Peach

Journalist

Got a story tip? Email me on joshua.peach@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.