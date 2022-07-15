The Westbury community will remember their halcyon days as they mark five decades since the 1972 premiership side on Saturday.
In the truest sense, it was Westbury's side with the likes of Pat O'Reilly, Terry Fellows and several other members of the team growing up in and around the oval.
Where they once stood on the sidelines cheering Westbury on from the sidelines, eventually they migrated onto the field wearing the famed sash against the hardened sides of the 1970s.
While the club folded in the 1990's, and lives on through the Meander Suns in NTFA's division one, the 1972 premiership side still resonates with the community.
"[It was] the fact you're in amongst friends and you're all in there together on the day trying to do one thing," Fellows said.
"And the fact it was a nice little community town, everyone in the town was involved in one way, shape or form with the footy club or the cricket club.
"It was one of the country sides that people wanted to come and be involved in."
Most of us were just local boys wanting to prove something to ourselves and our mates and the town- Terry Fellows on Westbury's 1972 premiership side
It was a different time for football in the state where Westbury's young side was mixing it with more seasoned players and match payments were a rarity rather than a common occurrence.
A sense of community pride and mateship drove the Westbury side through the cold, sodden winter months as they chased premiership glory.
Other than Brian Lowe, Trevor Harris, Joe Hollingsworth and Craig 'Dutchy' Prior - who all followed Lowe from East Launceston - the rest of the side was built around Westbury's own.
Fellows, who also enjoyed a successful umpiring career which earned him a spot in the Tasmanian Football Hall of Fame, reflects back fondly on that side.
"Most of us were just local boys wanting to prove something to ourselves and our mates and the town," Fellows said.
"I think the thing that came out of that premiership year was the way we all glued together, everyone had everyone's backs and that's a very important thing for a sporting club.
"The town was always extremely supportive of their sporting clubs, particularly the football club because it was all run by volunteers back in those days.
"Things have changed a bit but it was just a great community footy club."
That side is regarded as the culmination of the 1968 and 1969 sides which were led by John Gray, who played an important role in getting the core of the 1972 Westbury side off the street and onto the footy field.
"I grew up over the fence and most of us all lived around the corner so John Gray got us to come to the ground and away we went from there," Pat O'Reilly said.
"Brian Lowe was probably the best player-coach I played with ... we had a very good side, most of us were locals and John was a great mentor, great coach and Brian came along and topped it up for us."
Although five decades have passed since their triumph, Lowe remains a revered figure for members of the side.
After learning the intricacies of football under AFL Hall of Famer Graham 'Polly' Farmer, Lowe turned into a coach with the midas touch with premiership success at Cooee and East Launceston as well as Westbury as a playing-coach.
"Every club that Brian Lowe went to, they won a premiership in their first year or so," O'Reilly said.
"He was very good tactically, he was an excellent player, a great tap ruckman.
"He got the best out of us and he chose his mark and he'd go 'you're doing okay, you're doing alright, you're not doing that well so you need to do this and you need to do that' and we responded.
"He could pick the personalities within the side who could deal with that, he was one of the best."
Playing out at Longford, as most Esk grand finals were, the team travelled by a bus donated by a businessman as they prepared to face Cressy.
The pair were familiar opponents on the big stage after playing each other in 1966 and 1967 with Westbury claiming the first and Cressy claiming the second decider.
This time, it was Westbury who triumphed 6.21 (57) to 4.6 (30) to seal their incredible year on a windy day at Longford.
"The thing that I probably remember is the silence probably in the last 10 minutes before we ran out onto the ground, everyone just kind of switched on, focused on what we had to do and went out on the ground," Fellows said.
"It was a typical country clash where everyone went for the footy and it didn't matter how you got the footy, you just had to get it.
"Everything just fell into place and some of us came home as premiership players the rest of them probably got home Sunday, Monday or Tuesday."
One of the best players for the season and in the grand final was Prior, who was a well-regarded player.
"If you reckon I am not very big, Craig was up to my chest, but a really great little player," Fellows said of his premiership teammate.
While Westbury, much like Hagley, ceased to exist after folding over two decades ago, the Meander Suns have risen in their absence.
The Suns - who formed in 2012 - are set on honouring the rich history of both areas which saw multiple premiership-laden campaigns.
The club will host a reunion of the 1972 Westbury side on Saturday at the Westbury Recreation ground to remember and celebrate the successes of their premiership side.
The Suns will be taking on East Coast in front of their home fans on Saturday with the game starting at 2pm.
"Although it's a new club, we still have a really strong link to both the Hagley and Westbury footy clubs," Meander Valley Suns president Steve Saltmarsh said.
"It's really important for us as a very young club to have some link to some history of the Westbury footy club.
"For our young guys, and we've got a lot of young guys at the club, to be able to let them mingle with these guys [of Westbury's 1972 side] and talk to these guys about winning flags ... it's really important for our guys to have that background and show them our history."
O'Reilly and Fellows shared the sentiment as they looked forward to seeing their teammates on Saturday.
"It is vital that these kind of communities will have something to hang their hat on. Without your footy club, cricket club and your bowls club which is in Westbury as well, you've got nothing," Fellows said.
"Small communities need something to hang their hat on and the greatest thing you can hang your hat on is a sporting organisation."
O'Reilly added: "We all went off in different directions but we've all grown so it'll be really good on Saturday."
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
