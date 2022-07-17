The Mayor of Glamorgan-Spring Bay Council has accused the state government of withholding funding, and has called for a review of the assessment model.
Of the nearly $39 million in Federal Assistance Grants dispersed among the state's 29 councils, GSBC received only about $180,000 in this financial year.
This was down from $203,000 the year before.
GSBC Mayor Robert Young said the "miniscule" funding amount had contributed to the council's decision to raise rates, which had been raised again this year.
The neighbouring councils of Break O'Day Council and Sorell Council received about $1.3 million each, while Tasman Council - with a smaller population than GSBC - received about $500,000.
Cr Young said the council's ageing population meant many of its residents were on fixed incomes and pensions, which would put many under further financial strain if rates continued to rise.
The council has the highest median age of people in the state, and one of the highest in the country, at 56-years-old - significantly higher than the national median age of 37.
Cr Young said in order to continue providing basic services such as rubbish collection, that were more expensive than other LGAs, and specialised services such as subsidised doctors practices, the council was faced with raising rates or securing more funding.
He said unlike other states, Tasmania did not take into account the capacity of residents to pay for rate increases when calculating the Federal Assistance Grants.
"It's unjust, it penalizes the elderly, and it penalises the efficiencies that we've struggled with great effort to get," he said.
"If council didn't spend our own money on doctors, our residents would have to travel to either Hobart or Launceston to find a general practitioner to take them on".
The funding is allocated through a two-round process by the State Grants Commission, which allocates a "base grant", and a "road' grant".
The State Grants Commission takes into account revenue, expenditure, land value and costs in providing basic services when calculating funding amounts.
But in a statement on Friday, Minister for Local Government Nic Street said due to the methodology employed to disperse grant funding, BODC had "a lower relative need for Federal Assistance Grants".
Mr Street said the assistance grants that were distributed to Tasmanian councils were based on recommendations independent of the state government, through the State Grants Commission.
He said the recommendations by the State Grants Commission were applied using legislation and methodology set by the federal government.
"Under the aforementioned methodology, the relative need of Glamorgan-Spring Bay has been decreasing over recent years."
