ACL have appointed an experienced Cricket North name as the man to lead them in season 2022-23.
Former Launceston and South Launceston player Paul Bunton will take over the reins from Shaun Woods, who led the Bluebacks for two seasons.
Joining the TCL club last season to play alongside his brother Tim in the lower grades, Bunton is excited by the opportunity.
"I understood there was a lot of history through ACL and the opportunity to take that job on was a really exciting one actually," he said.
"I probably didn't envisage not so long ago that this is a position that I would've been in but I'm really excited and my previous association with ACL was that it's a really proud club."
Previously taking on the head coaching role at Riverside for two seasons alongside Mick Davy, the left-arm bowler won't be taking to the field in the top grade this season.
He played 12 games in ACL's B-grade side last season, which was defeated in the grand final, taking six wickets and making 167 runs for the year.
Elsewhere, the club finished sixth in premier league, 13th in A-grade and four in the Female Boom, with Bunton saying the club has got a lot of things they are working on.
"If you really want to match it with good sides, you've got to be consistent week in, week out," he said.
"Our record would probably suggest that that's an area we probably need to focus on but we are really focusing on establishing a culture within our club, one that's sustainable for us and means that we are competitive across the grades."
The Bluebacks showed last season that they are capable of causing big upsets, becoming the only team to defeat eventual premiers Hadspen with a 53-run win in round nine.
Wicket-keeper Aakil Fazal scored 64 before Ash Batty took 4-17 to defeat the competition's benchmark.
A first-grade premiership captain, who now works as a primary school teacher, Bunton described the club as "a really nice fit".
"I do love the opportunity to work with young cricketers, both male and female, to help achieve their goals," he said.
"As unexpected as it was, I don't think you ever stop that learning process, so I'm expecting to learn a lot and I already have. I think each club and each time you do coach, it presents a new challenge."
The Bluebacks also celebrate their 70th year since starting as the Repco Cricket Club this season, with the club hosting a reunion at their clubrooms in November - announcing seven icons of the club.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
