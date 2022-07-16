Community members question asbestos removal

Asbestos removal from a northern suburb development has raised flags with local residents.
Community members have raised concerns to City of Launceston council about asbestos removal at the Northern Community Recreation Hub.
The project was not put to tender due to risk to health and safety.
The council is a part of the Project Control Group for the community hubs development.
The $46 million development saw the council commit $1.1 million in March 2022 and in 2019, then Prime-Minister Scott Morrison pledged $15 million.
Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten called for a further $30 million needed to complete the project in May 2022.
The reinvigoration of the Northern suburbs where Mowbray sits, was a part of the $536 million 10-year Launceston City Deal.
In a council meeting held in March 2022, councillor Paul Spencer asked chief officer Michael Stretton about the cost of removing asbestos from the building.
Mr Stretton said the $700,000 cost would cover the cost of removing the roof and replacing with a compliant roof. The job would be put out for tender.
Mr Stretton said the roof update and asbestos removal had cost $681,000, with half paid and the second half to be paid by the end of July.
"Asbestos removal works are necessary on the site to progress the recreation hub project and to ensure the building is safe," he said.
The health and safety risk was highlighted by a Site Survey and Assessment Report was completed for the building.
"A key finding from this report was that there is substantial damage to asbestos sheeting in multiple locations in the building," Mr Stretton said.
"This poses a significant health and safety risk and requires us to oversee the asbestos removal as a matter of urgency."
Another community member raised concerns over the notification of the school located near the development.
"All relevant codes of practice and safety standards under the Work Health and Safety Act are being adhered to and the project has been discussed with representatives of neighbouring property owners, including the school," Mr Stretton said.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
