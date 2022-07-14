Launceston's Paul Kwok added his name to a quality list of players at Elphin Sports Centre earlier this week.
Kwok defended his Northern Tasmanian Badminton Association singles championship crown, playing Scott Viney in a rematch of last year's final.
He won the first set 21-16 and was trailing 6-12 in the second before Viney, who was competing in his fifth Northern singles final, retired with a knee injury.
At the point of retirement, Viney was looking like taking the match to a deciding set, which didn't happen in last year's main event.
Similar to last year, Kwok was pushed to his limit throughout the group matches, only just getting over the line against Jason Savage 21-13 16-21 21-18.
The victory saw him join the growing list of two-time victors in previous years, with Scott Johnson (2011, 2012, 2013) and Sam Lockett (2016, 2017) having defended their titles since the long-running event restarted in 2011.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
