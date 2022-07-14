The old battle lines will be redrawn again as Longford make the trek out to traditional rivals Bracknell as the Tigers aim to topple the ladder leaders.
A rivalry built off storied battles on the field and in the cauldron of finals football, the pair square-off in the top four battle at Bracknell this Saturday which has been labelled a 'mini-final' ahead of the September action.
Advertisement
It was a fierce encounter at Longford in round five with the Tigers delighting their home supporters in a 40-point win over the reigning premiers.
"Both clubs dislike each other on the field, everyone knows the rivalry is there but I think it's a healthy rivalry, it's really tough on the field against the arch-rival but after the game, it's very healthy and both teams support each other," Bracknell coach Corry Goodluck said.
"The game will be heated and we're hoping to get one back on them after the loss at the start of the year.
"Hopefully, it draws a big crowd, normally when we play Longford there's a good crowd and atmosphere."
Both clubs dislike each other on the field- Corry Goodluck
Longford coach Beau Thorp echoed the sentiment: "It's a great rivalry, one of the best I've been involved in both teams certainly dislike each other on the field.
"The most pleasing thing for me is both teams, they leave nothing on the field but after the game whether it's Longford or Bracknell, they're supporting each other.
"It's a really big game for us, we're looking forward to seeing where we're at against the competition's best, they've proven that this season and last season so we want to see where we're at."
Longford midfielder Liam Davies has been tipped for a big game after starring as the focal point of the Tigers' midfield.
"There's no doubt that Liam has been fantastic over the last month and he's in a real purple patch at the moment," Thorp said.
"Joel Lloyd is another, an up and coming defender and he's doing really well, we've known for a few years he's going to come through and he's come on leaps and bounds."
Another pivotal game will see Hillwood and South Launceston face-off in a crucial clash as both teams race for the last place in the finals picture.
"I think every game now is a pretty big game for us but this is definitely but this will hopefully be a finals-like game for the boys," Hillwood coach Jake Pearce said.
"I think the boys are pretty excited to be in a position to play finals which is really exciting compared to last year."
The Bulldogs are eyeing the chance of their first win in three games and Anthony Taylor is clear about where their improvement will come from.
"We've just allowed opposition teams to score too readily when we're not playing our best footy and we've got to limit that because it's cost us games," Taylor said.
Advertisement
The Bulldogs will benefit from the services of forward Bart McCulloch, who missed the previous clash against the Sharks.
Harry Summers, Josh Harris and Garth Holt shape as potential inclusions for the Bulldogs while Elliot Lockhart impressed on debut last weekend.
"[Bart] straightens us up, he's a quality player, played a lot of football and we're a lot better side when Bart's playing that's for sure," Taylor said.
Pearce pointed to the former Brisbane Lion as a key target.
"They didn't have Bart last time we played them and he's a quality in for their side so we'll need to nulify their top end because once their top end gets up and about they're hard to stop," he said.
Advertisement
Scottsdale will continue their push for the finals as they welcome Bridgenorth while Rocherlea face Deloraine.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.