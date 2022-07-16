East Coast tipped for new landfill after development limbo

A putrescible landfill being considered for Scamander is still awaiting approval after sitting in development limbo for nearly nine years.
The proposed landfill, which sits about 600 metres from the nearest residential property, will accept up to 3000 tonnes of inert waste per year according to Break O'Day Council's submission to the Environmental Protection Authority.
Advertisement
Although first proposed in 2013, the East Coast project was delayed due to the slow progression of proposal documentation by the council, and changes to the design, according to the EPA.
But the EPA, which closed public submissions for the proposal last month, will now prepare an Environmental Assessment Report to greenlight the project, which will have an estimated lifetime of 47 years.
The most recent Environment Effects Report for the site from 2016 said the council had been alerted to the need for a landfill by "an overload at the municipality's other landfill in St Helens, instances of illegal dumping, and an increase of contamination in putrescible waste".
The EER also the key environmental focus will be on managing litter and runoff generation to protect groundwater.
The report identifies the nearest water body, Winkler's Lagoon one kilometre east, as being of no risk of contamination.
However, a spokesperson for the North East Bioregional Network said the landfill would be situated over a significant part of the lagoon's catchment.
The spokesperson said it was essential water quality entering the lagoon was of the highest quality possible to reduce risk of pollution and contamination.
They also flagged irrigation of surrounding land to manage leachate and groundwater contamination as potentially harmful to native species in the area.
BODC general manager John Brown said the project was about "future proofing" the region, which the council predicts will grow by about 20 per cent by the end of the decade.
Mr Brown said the council approved capital funding for the site in its latest budget to start engineering designs.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.