St Pats are eight points clear at the top of the table but there's no complacency from the ladder-leaders as they look to do the roster season double over OLs.
When the two sides met in round six at Invermay Park, it was the competiton's top side who overcame a first term deficit to kick seven goals to three across the three remaining quarters to seal victory.
"It was quite a good game last time, quite tough and quite contested, we were lucky to have a win in the end so we expect it to be quite the same this time around," St Pats' co-coach Alex Russell said.
OLs coach Kane Sanders believes his side is ready to go to take on a St Pats side which has only dropped one game all season.
"Last time, it was blowing a gale and it was a real struggle for both teams ... the weather played a fairly big part in that game," he said.
"They're always up and about, they just love to play footy so no matter who we come up against they're excited but they're looking forward to harder opposition to test themselves out.
"It's really important that we consolidate our position in the final five games coming up against the top side so it'll be a good indication of where we're at coming into finals."
Ethan Conway starred for St Pats in the original fixture between the two sides which sparked a run of form for the winger.
"We've got a few players coming into form and we're starting to find our groove which is nice at this time of year," Russell said.
"Ethan Conway probably had his break-out game against OLs last time and ever since then he hasn't played a bad game for us, so he's been really good for us.
"Jake Carins is a bit the same in that he's started to find form for us at the right time of year and he's become a real bonus for us late in the season."
After a six-goal haul last weekend against University, OLs fans can be excited about Field Reeves in the forward line.
"Richard Howe has been playing really well and giving us a lot of drive along with Campbell Fraser," Sanders said.
"But Field Reeves, who kicked six last week, is there so our forward line is quite dangerous."
Elsewhere, East Coast Swans have the chance to consolidate their place inside the top five when they face Meander Valley Suns.
The Swans were comfortable victors in round six in the 177-point win and would be strong favourites against a Suns side chasing their first win of the season.
University Lions will be targetting an upset when they welcome second place Lilydale to University Way.
After winning their previous encounter by 120 points in round six, a win would enable the Demons a chance at maintaining the pressure on St Pats for first place.
It shapes as a tight battle when Perth and Evandale collide at the Magpies' nest this weekend.
The two sides occupy sixth and seventh spot heading into the round with both looking for their fourth win of the season.
Old Scotch have the bye.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
