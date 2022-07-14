The Garry Rogers Motorsport Combine will feature on Tasmanian circuits in January after being run for the first time this year.
Led by Launceston's Marcos Ambrose, who forged a strong career in the US and Australia, the combine gives young drivers the chance to test TCR, Trans Am and S5000 cars at Symmons Plains and Baskerville.
"The goal of the first GRM Combine was to provide an opportunity for participants to drive three very different types of high performance cars run by GRM and see how they stood up speed and ability wise compared to our in-house professional drivers," he said.
"It showed us at GRM who was out there interested in driving ARG type cars and at what level they were."
Successful applicants will be mentored by the likes of James Moffat and James Golding, with TCR Australia Series driver Kody Garland a graduate of this year's program.
"Kody's graduation to TCR demonstrates the power of the combine and I'm really happy that GRM has decided to do another one," Ambrose said.
Inquiries can be emailed to combine@grmotorsport.com.au
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
