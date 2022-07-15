The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor | July 16, 2022

By Letters to the Editor
July 15 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Out-of-control wildlife an ecological disaster, something must be done

BIOLOGICAL CONTROL CALL  

I'VE been reading in The Examiner over recent weeks about how we are classed as the roadkill capital of the world and people should be taking more caution of night driving and possible reduction in speed limits in some areas.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.