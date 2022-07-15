Out-of-control wildlife an ecological disaster, something must be done

I'VE been reading in The Examiner over recent weeks about how we are classed as the roadkill capital of the world and people should be taking more caution of night driving and possible reduction in speed limits in some areas.
This is ridiculous.
We all love our wildlife, but we have a serious problem occurring in our state that needs to be addressed. We have an ecological disaster happening with our wallaby and possum numbers.
Why? No predators to speak of. We have devils, quolls and feral cats, which virtually have no effect on numbers.
Farmers are portrayed as the evil ones for killing these animals, but this is their livelihood. They fence where they can at a huge cost and this isn't 100 per cent effective.
I believe we need to have a biological control introduced to control these animals. Tweak the mixo or calicivirus, which have been used to control rabbits, to control the wallabies and possums in the state. They are costing the economy millions in repairs to vehicles and the thousands of hectares of eaten-out and fouled pastures bordering any bushland within the state.
People are encouraged to stop to check road kill for joeys in pouches. That is ridiculous. People should be shown how to euthanise injured animals and not take them to the vets or wildlife facilities. There are hundreds of millions more left in the state.
ON April 14, 2008, The Examiner reported the Launceston City Council had been alerted that data showed ''E.coli counts more than 110 times the accepted limit for primary contact and 17 times the secondary contact limit at the Launceston Church Grammar School's rowing sheds''.
Previously (2002-03) I had written to Launceston City council, as well as state and federal governments, pointing out how environmentally degraded the upper reaches of the Kanamaluka/Tamar Estuary were.
On April 8, 2005, The Examiner printed a letter highlighting that "Our Tamar River is dying and alarm bells have been ringing since 1998".
Many frustrated citizens have expressed their concerns over many years; one or two river campaigners have died while still awaiting positive action to be taken.
In the 20 years since 2002, other than lots of talk, establishment of a few committees, parliamentary inquiries, reports and the establishment of a taskforce (which seems to have gone virtually into oblivion), little has happened to improve estuary health. Consequently, according to the 2022 NRM North Tamar Estuary Report Card, the upper reaches of the kanamaluka/Tamar estuary remain a ''river of shame'' (The Examiner, June 29).
