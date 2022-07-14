Sitting third and fourth on the ladder, the George Town and Evandale battle sets the tone for their seasons.
A George Town win puts pressure on the top two sides - South Launceston and Meander Valley - while a loss gives Evandale the chance at a home final.
Advertisement
"Our next two games, this one against Evandale and the week after against Meander, are pretty crucial games for us, not just to keep in touch on the scoreboard but that confidence going into finals," George Town co-coach Jodie Clifford said.
"They also give us the opportunity to play our style of game against quality teams, which is really important for us."
George Town have won both games against the Eagles, trailing at half-time in the first contest before a 10-point win and then a dominant 49-point performance less than a month ago.
However, the Saints come into the clash following a scoreless match against South Launceston, while Evandale defeated Longford in a tight one.
"Our girls, we are really focusing on playing four quarters of footy and achieving some of our little quarter-by-quarter goals," Clifford said.
"This weekend is really crucial to set us up, both for the following weekend but also into that finals series."
Coaching the side with Dave Marshall, Clifford has been proud of the girls' improvements, with a majority of the side being together for almost five seasons and getting to know the ins and outs of how they play football.
With ladder-leaders South Launceston and sixth-placed Longford having the bye this weekend, the round's other game sees Meander Valley host Deloraine.
The Sunettes sit in second and have had the wood over Deloraine so far this season but the Kangaroos managed to improve in their recent match-up, scoring more and conceding less than earlier this year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.