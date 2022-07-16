Statistics show speeding not the real issue on our roads

THE stage government is re-introducing speed cameras in Tasmania.
As a precursor to this we are receiving plenty of hype in the media from various sources, informing us that "speeding" (that is going over a set speed limit) is one of the "fatal five".
Given the epidemic of phone use while driving and the regular occurrence of vehicles "inexplicably" exiting their lane, I thought it would prove useful to study the most recent coroner's reports.
The conclusions of the most recent 35 contiguous (not cherry-picked) reports on fatalities was quite a revelation.
Only one fatality (3 per cent) was caused by exceeding the speed limit alone. Two other fatalities were attributed to speeding but were also multiple times over the blood alcohol limit. Four fatalities (11 per cent) were due to driving too fast for the conditions although below the speed limit.
Eleven fatalities (31 per cent) were due to alcohol. Nine fatalities (26 per cent ) were due to both therapeutic and recreational drugs.
Some cases were attributed to both drugs and alcohol. Eleven fatalities (31 per cent) were due to inattention.
These statistics simply do not support the thesis that exceeding the speed limit is one of the "fatal five".
Clearly driver inattention, drugs and alcohol are the dominant issue here.
I believe the council et al, in their attempt to be seen doing something, have encouraged Minister Ferguson to waste $9 million on speed cameras, which will produce only annoyance and revenue.
NEWS from the United States has provoked strong reaction in Tasmania from those who foresee threats to the availability of abortion here.
Whether or not this is likely, we should pause and consider what Tasmanian law allows, and what that means, to the mother, the baby, and our response to women who find themselves pregnant, and are feeling unable to see a way forward.
In Tasmania, abortion is available on request throughout the pregnancy, with some extra requirements after 16 weeks.
A truly compassionate society provides a woman with an unexpected pregnancy with all the help she needs.
She especially needs the support of those close to her.
At the moment of conception when an egg and sperm unite, a unique genetic code comes into existence that never existed before and will never exist again.
This new human being should be protected by law in order to develop in safety, in accordance with its potential.
IT is such a relief now that the grown-ups are finally running the country and to have politicians who are actually worth listening to.
THE keyboard warriors, media and opposition have been out in force comparing Albo's recent trip to Europe and Ukraine during the recent floods to ScoMo's Hawaii holiday during the bushfire.
There's no comparison though, ScoMo's was a holiday, Albo's was a working trip and at the time of his departure the flooding had not started.
I am not a Labor voter, however, am pleasantly surprised how Albo has hit the ground running, mending political fences, strengthening ties with other countries and, most importantly, showing Ukrainians that Australia stands with them in the fight against the terrorist invasion by the tyrannical ruler Putin.
THE JWST's telescope article (The Examiner, July 13) tells us "the universe is now more accessible to human kind".
But this is a very costly exercise.
Their 6.4 million light years is very far away, yet nobody from out there has visited us, either for trade, tourism or even football.
Have they, are you sure?
