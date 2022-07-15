My love of photography hasn't waivered since childhood.
I started as a 10-year-old with an old film camera photographing my family's holidays and events.
Even from a young age, I loved experimenting with different film stock and photographic techniques.
Rossarden resident and Vietnam vet John Watson in his home.
Over the years, I have predominantly been drawn to landscape photography, both urban and rural, particularly abstract and aerial works, but have dabbled in most genres of photography.
Since beginning work at The Examiner, I have discovered a new-found love for taking environmental portraits.
An environmental portrait is a photograph taken in the subject's usual environment, whether that be the workplace, home or other environment.
Photographing a person in their natural surrounds means they are generally more relaxed than they would be otherwise.
98 year old Joan Dunkin shaved her head to raise money for cancer research. Here she is with granddaughter Vanessa Bate.
It also allows me to attempt to capture the true essence of the individual.
Photographing the subject in their own surroundings gives the photographer the opportunity to introduce salient elements into the image, thus enabling the photographer to illuminate the subject's life, surroundings, loves and passions in the image.
Working at The Examiner, the environmental portrait is a photographer's bread and butter work.
I have had the opportunity to meet people from all walks of life.
Sharron Tapsell from Tandara Ponies. Farmgate Festival.
I have photographed politicians, artists, musicians, local business owners, the homeless and under-privileged as well as many Launceston locals.
Usually I would be tasked to attend a job with the journalist who is writing the story.
While the journalist is interviewing the subject I am usually scouting out backgrounds, lighting conditions and assessing elements to include or discard.
Despite being busy setting up, I am also actively listening to the subject's story to gain a sense of who the subject is.
Their stories, more often than not, are fascinating to hear.
Pets Life Vetinary Clinic. Vets nurses Clare Johnson and Lauren Costelloe with Dr Jennifer Griffiths.
This interaction with the subject allows me to try to create an image that accentuates the essence of the subject and hopefully creates images that include a visual narrative.
The art of portraiture as we all know, is not exclusive to photography.
Painters, sculptors and artists of all kinds have created portraits for thousands of years as a way of capturing the appearance of someone.
Sweet Brew Cafe cafe owner Archana Brammell.
Environmental portraits, in theory, vary from standard portraits, which are generally about capturing the subject's features without introducing too much background or distracting elements.
It is more about the face, the eyes and the physical attributes of the subject.
For myself, the beauty of an environmental portrait is in that it gives context to the subject in the photograph.
It gives the viewer an insight into the personality, lifestyle and character of the subject that you wouldn't get with the standard studio head and shoulders portrait.
Craig George, photographer
Brenton Heazlewood President of Pearn's Steam World and Dale Oakley Volunteer at Pearns Steam World - Steam up festival, Westbury.
Harrison Scarf at Havilah wine bar in Charles Street, Launceston.
Golfer Greg Longmore.
Elizabeth Town resident Robin West with Eviction Notice by TAC Elder Council.
94 year old World War 2 veteran Bryan Pearce.
2021 Glover Arts Prize winner Sebastion Galloway from Hobart with his winning piece.
Callum Nobes from Avenue Records.
Armed robbery victim Mian Ahmed outside his St Leonards supermarket.
I have been a photographer at the Examiner Newspaper since February 2021. I am a Master Photographer with the Australian Institute of Professional Photography with over 20 years experience in most genres of photography. I have a passion for fine art, landscape and abstract photography. Feel free to visit my website www.the rawimage.com
