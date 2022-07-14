Launceston coach Mitch Thorp didn't mince words when asked if the Northern derby against North Launceston still held a high importance.
"Absolutely, I don't think it will ever not mean anything, the two teams don't like each other full stop," he said.
"They're a terrific outfit, making eight grand finals in a row, you don't do that through luck, you do that through good training.
"Last time in a final out here they beat us, so we've got to make sure we put in a strong performance this weekend."
North Launceston assistant Nathan Parkin had a similar opinion ahead of the Windsor Park showdown.
"If you looked at the crowd last time we played them, they definitely carry the same sort of weight," he said.
"TSL football is really strong in the North and I think when we're at full strength and they're at full strength, it's definitely a [first versus second] contest.
"We haven't been living up to that but we're really excited to go over there in front of a big crowd and hopefully push them right to the end."
While the Northern derby has been contested in the last two grand finals, this year tells a slightly different story as Launceston sit two games clear on the TSL ladder, while North Launceston are in a fight to stay in finals contention.
The Bombers are outside the top four on percentage, locked in a three-way battle with Lauderdale and Clarence but the crowds at Northern matches have still been strong.
The Good Friday clash between the pair broke a Windsor Park record and Thorp is expecting a similar number with both sides nearing full strength.
"The availability of both teams is much stronger than it's been, there are a lot of stars that are going to play," he said.
"[Jackson] Thurlow, [Jay] Blackberry, [Jobi] Harper, [Fletcher] Seymour, Alec Wright for us and [Brad] Cox-Goodyer, [Jack] Avent, [Alex] Lee, Tommy Bennett, [Corey] Nankervis - there's some really good Tasmanian footballers that are going to roll around on Saturday."
Launceston had a massive 107-point win on Good Friday but North Launceston were much more competitive in the recent match-up, giving the Blues a scare until half-time, with the reigning premiers storming home for a 58-point win.
The Bombers showed they can hang with the Blues, with Parkin hoping the side can put it together for four quarters on Saturday.
"They are a team that's done a really good job of stopping us moving the ball from stoppage," he said.
"For us, our first key will be winning contest and getting the ball forward but then locking the ball down there and putting their back six under a little bit of pressure."
As young gun Harry Bayles had a breakout performance last weekend in the Bombers' strong four-quarter performance against North Hobart, debutant forward Harrison Hobbs also impressed with three goals.
With fellow tall Theo Ives coming back into line-up this week, the Bombers will have some tall timber ahead of the ball.
"Hobbsy's done a great job just to get on the park, he's faced a few challenges this year with sickness and injury," Parkin said.
"To see him on the park last week probably shows how vital he is for our group and we are looking forward to him teaming up with Tommy [Bennett] and Theo Ives up there as well."
Thorp is also aware of what the Victorian recruit can do.
"Young Hobbs at full-forward looked dangerous, a really promising size, he led out and marked a few times and he's only going to get better as the season goes on," he said.
"From what I can gather he's well above 190cm so it just gives Tommy Bennett a nice foil around him as well."
Ives is one of three inclusions for the Bombers, coming in alongside Lockie Mitchell and Mitch Nicholas, while Blade Sulzberger, Michael Stingel and Seth Campbell come out.
The Blues made one change with Colby McKercher coming in for Liam Jones, with coach Thorp impressed by the Bombers' gradual improvement this season.
"We still respect their footy club a lot, they've done a lot of good things over a number of years but it hasn't been forgotten within our four walls the 18 wins they had in a row from 2014 to 2020," he said.
"They're much improved from earlier in the season, they've built their year up.
"They're obviously just outside of the four at the moment and that's probably unfamiliar territory for them.
"They are definitely good enough to be in the top four and we are expecting their best this week."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
