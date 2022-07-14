RACE 8: REBEL FACTOR is a very promising horse resuming. Will give them a start but take holding out. VETLANDA has disappointed past two in wet but her best form is good enough. Fact stable is persevering is good sign. TIDAL might not be able to lead unchallenged like he did last time but is going well. ARTUSO and SHARMA RAMA could win at their best. BOTHERED had excuses first-up.

