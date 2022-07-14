Advertisement
Trainer Adam Trinder should put the finishing touches on a successful season on his home track when he saddles up former Victorian mare Ginny Ann at Spreyton on Sunday.
Ginny Ann will be one of five runners for the stable at the final meeting on the synthetic for 2021-22 and looks well placed in the Benchmark 62 Handicap.
After impressing at the trials, the five-year-old made her debut for Trinder at Spreyton a fortnight ago when beaten a nose by Tidal.
She was caught wide early from an outside gate but quickly worked forward and was outside the leader at the 400m.
Then, for no obvious reason, she dropped back two to three lengths rounding the home and looked well beaten.
It was only when she reached the home straight that she started to respond to Erica Byrne Burke's hard riding and she charged late to just fail.
A step up from 1009m to 1150m this week looks ideal and, even though she no longer has a claim for Byrne Burke, who is on holidays, she rises only 0.5kg.
Trinder's other runners include two mares that had picket fences next to their names last time in.
Cheeky One won five races in a row this time last year before returning with a fifth of six behind Freelancer five weeks ago. She has since won a trial but meets a very strong line-up in the Benchmark 68 Handicap.
Sharma Rama won three in a row earlier this year before resuming from a two-month break with a 10th to Julius a fortnight ago. She drops in class but it's not an easy race.
Trinder has trained 56 winners this season at a strike-rate of 24.2 per cent, with 19 of his winners coming on his home track.
Almost half the horses he has taken to the races have run a place (47 per cent on all tracks and 45 per cent at Spreyton).
RACE 1: Two-year-old filly SHIM holds the key after an impressive trial win but is taking on older horses. LACERATE looks the obvious danger despite a wide draw. NEEDS REMEMBERING has run some handy races and may come back a better horse after six-month break.
RACE 2: EIGHT MARGARITAS had excellent form on the synthetic, including three close seconds to nice horses, before failing on turf. LISKAMM was only midfield behind a stablemate on debut but the heavy backing suggests she can do better. POP A HONDA is drawn out after getting inside runs last start but is close to a win.
RACE 3: DAWN EAGLE has been runner-up to promising horses at past two and looks ready to win. MON CHEVAL was impressive maiden winner then, as so often happens, got beaten at first try in C1 company when backed as if unbeatable. Expect him to bounce back. TILTHEREWARSYOU was good first-up and always runs his best races fresh.
RACE 4: GINNY ANN probably should have won at Tasmanian debut and this looks a perfect race in which to make amends. TROJAN STORM loves the synthetic and was finishing strongly last time over shorter trip. GEE GEES BUZZ is coming off a nice win. IRIS WEST has good overall form but yet to place in seven starts on synthetic tracks.
RACE 5: MISIRLOU has to overcome the maiden-into-class 1 jinx but was impressive at local debut, admittedly in much easier race. RECOMPENSA was huge when resuming and her seventh last week was much better than it looks on paper. ALPINE AVIATOR is a nice horse yet to miss place in four starts on synthetic. ISAFJORDUR was good maiden winner before caught wide last time.
RACE 6: POLITICAL had good form in Qld before catching the eye in Spreyton trial on July 5 when went to line under stranglehold. Pay to respect in tough race. Stablemates UBRIACO and LESNAR both ran big races in higher grade last start and could win with any luck. NEED TO BE UNIQUE is yet to run a bad race.
RACE 7: Between them, the 14 runners here have won only 11 times in their past 140 starts. SWEETSOP is honest, her stablemate NEEDAREIN was good last start and SQUARE DONUT is racing well but is untried at the trip.
RACE 8: REBEL FACTOR is a very promising horse resuming. Will give them a start but take holding out. VETLANDA has disappointed past two in wet but her best form is good enough. Fact stable is persevering is good sign. TIDAL might not be able to lead unchallenged like he did last time but is going well. ARTUSO and SHARMA RAMA could win at their best. BOTHERED had excuses first-up.
