Tasmania is at crossroads.
The population of fallow deer is exploding.
It has more than tripled since the 1970s.
Feral deer are now established in the Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area, the Douglas Apsley, Freycinet and Ben Lomond national parks as well as in areas around Launceston and Hobart and even on Bruny Island.
The latest research shows that if we don't take action now, there could easily be one million feral deer in Tasmania by 2050, covering more than half of the state.
Many inquiries have recommended managing feral deer as a pest animal consistent with other states and biodiversity concerns, yet the Tasmanian government will not abandon protecting these destructive animals.
Feral deer have already cost the agricultural industry millions of dollars, by damaging fences and crops.
As the population of peri-urban deer grows, the increase in the risk of motor vehicle-deer collisions is of grave concern.
Feral deer destroy native vegetation, trample plants, ring-bark young trees, and cause whole ecosystems to be less diverse.
They foul waterholes, cause soil erosion, spread weeds, destroy crops, compete with livestock and transmit disease.
Despite these harms, the Tasmanian government wants to keep on partially protecting deer under Tasmania's wildlife regulations.
This protected status for a feral animal has hindered swift and effective management and led to a substantial increase in the population and the spread of wild fallow deer across Tasmania.
It was to address this anachronistic regulation designed to maintain 'a quality deer herd' for the deer hunters, that the Invasive Species Council was pleased to appear before the Joint Parliamentary Standing Committee on Subordinate Legislation for the inquiry into Tasmania's Nature Conservation Act (Wildlife) Regulations (2021).
Contrary to recent reporting of the hearing, the Invasive Species Council is not putting forward a position that wild fallow deer be eradicated from all of Tasmania or that recreational hunting should cease.
What we are saying is the evidence is clear that regulation of wild fallow deer has clearly failed to control the population.
It is time to stop trading off Tasmania's environment, economy and community safety against preserving deer for the enjoyment of hunters.
Removing the partly protected status of deer from the wildlife regulations will let landowners and public land managers get on with controlling what has now become a serious pest.
The Invasive Species Council is not suggesting an end to recreational deer hunting.
With a huge organised effort, we can remove deer from large areas of Tasmania and restrict the numbers to a contained herd of wild fallow deer of no more than 10,000 animals.
This should be restricted to the traditional range of the midlands on properties where the landowner supports hunting.
This would leave plenty of deer for recreational shooters and deer hunters while the rest of the state would be free of the degrading impacts of feral deer.
The Invasive Species Council conditionally welcomes 'no deer zones' in the Tasmanian government's Wild Fallow Deer Management Plan.
But permitting feral deer in parts of the World Heritage Area and other national parks is wrong and contrary to our obligations under the World Heritage Convention.
As Tasmanians, it is our job to protect these pristine areas for future generations.
All national parks and all parts of the World Heritage Area must be designated 'no deer zones'.
To make the 'no deer zone' a reality, three things are needed:
Nothing will improve without serious government funding for this removal effort.
But first things first, the government must remove the partially protected status of feral deer so we can get on with seriously reducing the numbers.
