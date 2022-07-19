The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Fallow deer being partially protected in Tasmania is causing issues

By Andrew Cox
July 19 2022 - 12:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TAKING OVER: The Tasmanian government must remove the partially protected status of feral deer to seriously reduce the numbers.

Tasmania is at crossroads.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.