Calls grow for tighter regulations around lobbyist activity in Tasmania

An independent MLC has joined calls from community organisations for regulations governing the state's lobbyist register to be tightened.
The Integrity Commission is reviewing the oversight applied lobbying in the state and will accept submissions until July 15.
TasCOSS and Community Legal Centres Tasmania in their separate submissions suggested a ban be put in place to prevent Tasmanian politicians and senior public servants from moving into lobbying for five years after they left government employment.
Nelson independent MLC Meg Webb (pictured) on Thursday echoed this recommendation, albeit saying that the exclusion period should be for two years and include politicians, political staff and public sector staff.
The cooling-off period in Tasmania is currently 12 months, however, this is not legally enforceable.
Ms Webb argued the activities of the state's 66 registered lobbyists were invisible.
"Unlike other jurisdictions, Tasmania does not require the public disclosure of which MP was lobbied, by whom, when and on which legislation or policy," Ms Webb said.
Ms Webb said all members of Parliament should be covered by the states lobbying regulation system, not just ministers, parliamentary secretaries and some senior government staff.
She said consideration should be also given to including local government councillors under the state's lobbying regulation system.
Ms Webb said lobbyists should provide information on a quarterly basis on which public officers were lobbied and when, the method and frequency of contact, and the substance of the contact.
She said lobbyists who worked on election campaigns should be prevented from switching back to lobbying government on behalf of their clients after an election.
The Integrity Commission in its discussion paper noted Tasmania was the only state that has yet to prohibit lobbyists from getting success fees, which it described as a potential incentive for misconduct.
It said lobbying was usually conducted in private with little, if any, public accountability.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
