IT hurts losing government when you have to hand over the keys to the RAAF fleet of VIP aircraft.
The fleet is the most ostentatious face of government.
Advertisement
Your own aircraft, complete with crew, luxury accommodation and the best cuisine which you can dial up whenever you need reminding of the trappings of power.
The fleet comprises two Boeing 737 business jets, one long-range multi-purpose Airbus KC-30A and three smaller Dassault Falcon X jets, all belonging to 34 Squadron, based at Fairbairn RAAF Base opposite Canberra Airport.
The fleet is available to ministers on official business, as well as the Governor-General and visiting Royals. Aircraft are also available for humanitarian missions.
The VIP usage relates mainly to security concerns and scheduling, like protecting other passengers, although the Morrison family flew Jetstar business class on that infamous holiday in Hawaii in late 2019.
The first task for Anthony Albanese and Penny Wong on the Sunday after the May 21 election was to be sworn in and then board an overnight VIP trip to Japan on the Airbus KC-30A.
Since then they've been everywhere.
Ministers are coming up with all manner of reasons to justify overseas trips on the VIPs.
That's how the opposition sees it.
They had the fleet at their disposal for almost a decade.
The annual cost is around $9 million a year.
Having to slum it, even on business class with Qantas or Virgin, is a long way from your rockstar lifestyle on a government VIP.
So this is why the opposition and the right-wing hate media are making such a fuss about the new PM's frequent VIP flights.
It's like an obsession for revenge on some guy who just stole your girlfriend.
Advertisement
They're being absolutely shameless, complaining about "AWOL Albo' or "Airborne Albo" and his trip to Europe, including Ukraine, when the trouble with the Coalition is they grew tired of the long-haul flights so they dropped the ball on China's forays into the Pacific and South East Asia.
I have to admit, that as a journalist I regarded every trip taken by a politician as a junket, which was unfair and cheap politics on my part. In my older, perhaps wiser years, I'm at the other extreme.
If the VIP fleet is sitting idle at the Fairbairn base then somebody is not doing his or her job.
They're being absolutely shameless, complaining about "AWOL Albo' or "Airborne Albo" and his trip to Europe, including Ukraine, when the trouble with the Coalition is they grew tired of the long-haul flights so they dropped the ball on China's forays into the Pacific and South East Asia.- Barry Prismall
Advertisement
Look at this way: If you see Foreign Minister Penny Wong anywhere is Australia at any given time, other than parliamentary sittings, then she's shirking her responsibilities.
The big question surrounding her predecessor Marise Payne was just that, a big question.
I trust there was a compelling reason why she didn't bother to visit the Solomon Islands and sent a junior minister instead, on the eve of the China-Solomons economic partnership ceremony.
Time never stops for our impoverished Northern neighbours, who are under pressure from belt and road overtures from China and the struggle to manage their economies.
I'm sure they'd rather a closer relationship with Australia because we're trustworthy.
The use or misuse of the VIP fleet had its origins in 1967 when the Holt Coalition Government was under pressure over misuse of the fleet.
Advertisement
The Whitlam Labor government copped flak for extensive overseas travel, with Prime Minister Gough Whitlam dubbed the tourist PM because he combined business with sightseeing.
I've travelled on a VIP aircraft twice.
In the 1987 federal election campaign, I followed National Party Leader Ian Sinclair around the nation in a twin turbo prop RAAF aircraft and on commercial flights when his plane was fully booked.
In 2005, I got a lift on a smaller Falcon RAAF jet from Canberra to Launceston with a senior minister and I've got to say, you can get very used to it.
Advertisement
It's neat not having to bother with the airport queues and the plane doesn't leave until you say so. It's pretty neat when a car is waiting for you at the bottom of the stairs.
ScoMo must have groaned in grief when he saw Albo and Penny Wong making for Fairbairn base on Sunday, May 22, on a trip that ScoMo also had to prepare for in case he won the election.
In 2007, Kevin Rudd must have thought he'd flown to heaven with a resounding win over John Howard, but then he blew it when he reduced a young RAAF steward to tears over a meal she served on a VIP trip to PNG.
I don't think Rudd ever recovered from that, and of course, it was leaked after his tantrum. I have always suspected the pilots, after the way he treated the young steward.
You may ask if the VIP fleet is value for money.
In today's troubled world with the threat of a world war, and regional wars forcing millions into poverty, the fleet more than pays for itself.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.