The Scottsdale recreation ground will play host to the state's first ever tractor show and shine this August.
The brain-child of local farmer Keran Thompson and Scottsdale Rotary Club, the day will be an opportunity for tractor owners to show off their vintage and new tractors, and maybe win a few prizes.
Costing punters only a gold-coin donation, the day will also include food, face painting, and a blacksmith demonstration, plus a raffle for a wheel alignment and balance service worth $500.
"I was just washing my tractor up one day and thought 'how can I bring the community together?'" Mr Thompson said.
Mr Thompson said he wanted to create a family-friendly day for people to be able to see and experience something that you usually don't get to see up close, and estimates it may be the first tractor-only show and shine in the country.
"People don't get the opportunity to see these everyday up close," he said.
"You can actually come and look at them more so than what you can at Agfest," he said.
Mr Thompson said the amount of interest he'd received had been immense, and has already seen funding, donations and support from Gaffney's Machinery, Delmade, T.R. & K.R. Shipton, and Harvest Centre.
The Tasmanian Tractor Pullers Association have also put their hands up to bring a variety of modified tractors along.
"They've been unbelievable with donating prizes, and seeing how they could help out on the day," Mr Thompson said.
Although only in its first year and run by a small team composed of Mr Thompson, his family, and local Rotarians, he said he was already thinking about how to make next year bigger and better.
"Mate, if I could line up 100 tractors on the day, it'd be unbelievable," he said.
"Some people have filled out an application to bring four or five tractors along, so it's already looking to be pretty big".
