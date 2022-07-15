Around the garden

An unusual vegetable worth planting is salsify, a member of the dandelion family, which looks like a parsnip with a long tapering, white root and a distinctive mild, oyster-like flavour.
Sow the large, narrow brown seeds in spring in a sunny spot in compost enriched soil.
It is important to keep the soil evenly moist during the growing period to stop the roots becoming stringy and fibrous.
When the seedlings appear they resemble small twigs so be careful when weeding not to pull them out.
The flowers are a pretty light to deep purple in colour.
The seed is attached a feathery bristle which enables it to float away in the wind just like those of the dandelion.
Strelizia, the bird of paradise plant, can be divided or transplanted in winter to early spring. Separate into divisions with the roots attached and plant firmly, at once, into the soil or potting mix.
These spectacular plants tend to be rather slow in establishing themselves so be patient.
Asparagus crowns can be planted into a prepared bed that has had plenty of enriched, aged compost dug into it.
Asparagus is a long lived crop so prepare and choose the bed carefully.
The soil needs to be rich, loose and well drained.
To plant make a little mound, spread out the roots and sit on top. Backfill. Plant crowns about 40cm apart.
For spectacular flowers through the winter months consider the small evergreen native tree Hakea laurina for its bright crimson flowers that resemble a pin cushion.
The flowers age to a vibrant, deep red. Makes a great wildlife habitat and haven for nectar feeding birds and an effective planting where soil erosion may be a problem.
Dianthus come in a vast range of colours and types with species available suitable for most garden situations including rockeries, borders, potted colour, cut flowers and groundcovers.
These dainty flowers that spread into tightly packed, sweetly scented cushions deserve a place in all gardens.
Blood and bone meal is an organic fertiliser that stimulates leaf and root growth and promotes colourful blooms.
The nutrients are released slowly so do not burn plants, but in saying this do not over-apply.
Blood and bone meal is not a complete fertiliser as it contains no potassium so to make this up add two cups of sulphate of potash to a bucket of meal.
Scatter some around gross feeders such as broccoli, leafy greens, corn and spinach.
