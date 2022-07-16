Our History | Tamar Cut was a bold bid to keep city's river running free

With limited resources, the old Marine Board tried to work in concert with the river to keep the shipping lane free.
Intelligent dredging aimed to use the current and ship movements to keep open or even enlarge the channel.
Ti Tree and Stephenson's bends, however, seemed to require more aggressive action.
The natural river erosion and deposition processes were making these bends more acute.
Way back in 1851 Governor Denison planned a canal from the North Esk wharves through Inveresk to Stephenson's Bend.
Cessation of transportation killed that idea.
Around 1900 Henry Button called for a dredged channel cut across the mud on the west side of Stephenson's Bend to straighten out the turn.
This would be reasonably cheap, and the current through the new line would act to maintain the channel.
In 1912, the Marine Board brought out English engineer WE Hunter to study the river problems.
He was chief engineer of the Manchester Ship Canal Co.
While he recommended establishing a deepwater port at Bell Bay, he believed the Port of Launceston still had a future.
One necessity though, was cutting a new course to eliminate the two bends - which he called the "Tamar Cut". Other needs were upgraded dredging and rebuilding of wharves.
Two quick outcomes of his report were the reservation of land at Bell Bay for any future port development, and the ordering of the new dredge, Ponrabbel.
Inevitably the rest of the proposed work generated controversy.
Many people felt, for example, that building a new port at Bell Bay immediately was better use of money than persevering with Launceston.
In 1916 a Royal Commission was appointed to investigate all ideas. It found there wasn't sufficient money to do everything, and Bell Bay should be suspended.
However the Tamar Cut would proceed immediately, despite the war and loss of Ponrabbel. Marine Board engineer Mr Garvie reported it would likely cost £58,000.
Preliminary work proceeded slowly through 1917 due to war shortages, inflation and a wet winter.
Costs blew out. By 1918 Warden McKenna asked that the work be suspended, but was outvoted.
Dredging on the full width of the main cut commenced in 1920, with material extracted used to build up adjacent flats - ultimately to fill in Stephenson's Bend entirely.
Progress was slow and the amount of material to be removed underestimated. Work was suspended in 1921.
By 1928 however, dredging Stephenson's Bend was costing a fortune - £4500 a year - and the Board decided to complete the cut. Natural scouring would keep it open.
They needed government grants though, which weren't forthcoming.
Then came the Depression. With declining interest in Launceston as a port, the project gradually slipped out of view. Until 1955, when flood studies necessitated creation of a model of the estuary.
A Tamar Cut was modelled to see if it would mitigate flooding. Sadly it didn't.
