Wallabies, tennis and movie magic

It was a 1-degree Sunday morning when I took advantage of my poor husband.
Stop it. Don't cease reading. I'm not steering this column down a rude rabbit hole.
No, my advantage play was straight out of the Wimbledon rule book, or, le Tour peloton strategy.
I was jealous of his age ... (almost 70).
Why? He qualified for a fourth booster and as of last week, could get anti-viral meds if he gets COVID again.
He offered a diplomatic response to my complaint about being too young, at 63, for any of the good COVID drugs.
My plan: Claim obesity as a mitigating health factor.
"You're not obese. Far from it. Look at you.''
I had not set a trap, cynical reader, when I began to reply "You're ..."
"Well trained,'' he said.
On another note:
Dear quiet reader, last Saturday night, I was reading upstairs, while he basked in the game they play in heaven - his fabulous Wallabies against England.
Our roof raised, the language was blue, the stomping of feet all bouncy bouncy on the floor, as, moment by moment he abused the umpires.
"That's it. I can't bear to watch any more,'' he said.
I made my way through the heavy blue air, downstairs and discovered a riotous change of pace.
He had indeed, stopped watching the rugby and was engrossed in the 2002 movie Gosford Park.
Um, wtf?
The story of a 1930s British society house party turned murder - think Midsomer Murders with an $87million budget and Stephen Fry - had parachuted husband out of rugby rage into a more genteel mood.
Why, he even found the strength to have a bowl of chocolate ice-cream.
Speaking of things British:
What's the go with Boris "couldn't lie straight in bed'' Johnson?
It occurred to me that three political idiots (if you don't include local Libs Angus Taylor and Susan Ley ... responsible for suggesting Anthony was holidaying in Ukraine?!) are now writ in history:
1. Donald Trump - a potential advertisement for the pro-choice movement.
2. Scott Morrison - reportedly on holiday in Europe with Peter Dutton - while the Shire sinks slowly into the flooded Woronora River.
3. Boris - 'if I only had a principle' Johnson - who is apparently on the path to post political lucrative book and speaking tours.
Frankly, dear reader, only a dyed-in-the-wool narcissist would imagine touring the world talking about yourself was fun; ie:
World leader, or guest speaker at his local service club?
World leader, or speaking to an audience of 200 at the Launceston Country Club?
Finally, world leader, or endless whisky in business class, on a 14-hour long haul?
Tragically, his brother by another mother, Vladimir, is unlikely to need book tours to remain relevant.
Imagine a world with Trump still in the White House while Ukraine ... Hold-on ... he probably would have nuked Russia by now?
Imagine a world where ScoMo was still in Canberra? Let's face it ... it took ScoMo (aloha) more time to leave Yarralumla than Albo took to undo the diplomatic damage with the French over those yellow (cake) submarines.
On another matter:
Nick Kyrgios. Two words: John McEnroe or another two words, Jimmy Connors?
He's a bully?
Get off the grass and back on the good drugs.
Narcissism lies at the heart of much professional sport. If you or I were narcissists we'd likely be unpopular or medicated.
Kyrgios role models? McEnroe and Connors. Been there. Done that.
