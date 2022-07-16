Getting by is becoming harder and harder, particularly in the regions.
Power prices are up almost 12 per cent in Tasmania, fuel prices are up roughly 28 per cent since the new year, interest rates are climbing another 0.5 basis points just this month and of course our weekly groceries getting more and more pricey. A time like this is when we need certainty, and we need the government to be in our corner.
Advertisement
At the time of writing, federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek is reconsidering the decision of her predecessor, Sussan Ley, on the approval for the preliminary works to examine the viability of the tailbones dam expansion at Rosebery's MMG mine.
We've all heard the arguments from various groups claiming widespread devastation and carnage if approval for these works and subsequent approval of the dam itself is granted. But we all know that these claims are not made based on science or fact and certainly not made by anyone that seriously cares about the economic future of Tasmanians living on the West Coast.
The decision before the Minister is of course one that impacts the lives of every honest, hardworking man and woman at the mine, every contractor that provides a service and the entire economy of the West Coast.
Against the backdrop of worsening cost of living pressures, government needs to be placing emphasis on the economic importance of projects like the MMG tailings dam project which, incidentally, impacts on 0.06 per cent of the 477,000-hectare Tarkine region, and provides Tasmania with critical exports such as zinc and lead, used to make electrical storage batteries that will support our clean-energy future.
Approving this project directly protects 500 jobs and the region and communities it economically supports. Backing this project is better than any government handout or support program and is the right call to make.
With the strong advocacy of Braddon Liberal MHR Gavin Pearce, the Morrison government was able to deliver for communities on the West Coast.
Examples of this included our investment in the Defence Force Veteran Transition Centre in Burnie, the establishment of the North-Northwest Tasmania Regional Forestry Hub and tens of millions of dollars in upgrades to the Lyell Highway.
This complemented our investments in the Nyrstar zinc smelter in Hobart that receives minerals from the MMG mine. Our government chose to support the West Coast, the MMG mine and the livelihoods it underpins.
Much in the same way that the Morrison government had to go to unprecedented lengths to safeguard our economy and keep it ticking over during the pandemic, the Albanese government owes it to the people of Braddon and the people of the West Coast to support its industry and protect its jobs.
Supporting MMG and its projects is, quite simply, the only sensible option.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.