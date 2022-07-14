The third instalment in this season's Old Scotch and Old Launcestonians rivalry is bound to be a cracker.
Sitting third and second on the ladder respectively, both with seven wins, it shapes as an important game, especially for Deb Reynolds' Old Scotch.
The Thistles host the clash at the NTCA Ground under lights on Friday night and with the two sides sitting at 1-1 this season, she believes it's good for the competition.
"The top six, with their divisions, all have decent matches but there just seems to be a little bit of an edge when you come up against OLs," she said.
"It's something that the girls, they look forward to the challenge and they know that they are going to get a hard-fought match right from the word go.
"I think it's nice to know that you've got to be at your best to be able to get the points."
Their round-one match-up saw Old Scotch come away three-point victors in windy conditions but Old Launcestonians squared the ledger with a 17-point win a month later.
Reynolds said her side has been hit by illness again this week after struggling to field a consistent line-up throughout the season but it looking forward to the challenge under lights.
"This is our one and only night game at home, we've been able to secure it with our under-18s playing first and us after that so it's good for the club, the reserves and seniors have got a bye but they will all get around us," she said.
"It's a good opportunity for the club to be able to support in a different environment, there will be a barbeque and we have East Launceston's girls all invited to come and support, so it will be a good vibe and sometimes a different crowd to what we'll have on a Saturday."
The round's Saturday matches see Hillwood host Launceston and Bridgenorth travel to Scottsdale, with all four of the latter's sides facing each other.
Hillwood are yet to score against the Blues this season but come into the clash following a respectable performance against Bridgenorth, while the Magpies and Parrots clash is crucial for the host's finals hopes.
Bridgenorth have been victorious both times the pair have met this season, winning by 28 points in round one before bettering them by 36 a month later.
