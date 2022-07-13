The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Victorian energy economist raises doubts about viability of Marinus Link

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated July 13 2022 - 10:06am, first published 7:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Guy Barnett

An energy economist says the Marinus Link is economically not viable and cannot happen without Tasmanian taxpayers footing the bil.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.