Tasmania's response to recreational alcohol and drug use is currently inadequate, says the state's peak lobby group, who believes the political sensitivity of drug use contributes to a reluctance to develop good policy.
A consultation document for the state's drug strategy for the next five years is currently being discussed, with feedback opportunity on the draft strategy due to close next week.
Alcohol, Tobacco and other Drugs Council Tasmania (ATDC) chief exectuive Alison Lai said the government has not given appropriate consultation opportunity on this important issue.
"We have previously raised our concerns that there has been no regional community consultations and no roundtables of key community and government stakeholders providing their expertise and perspective," Ms Lai said.
"No leaders of key government departments have sat with community sector leaders sharing their commitment to drive change in this space."
Ms Lai said thousands of Tasmanians use drugs and the topic made society uncomfortable but its community impacts meant action was necessary.
"It's an area that is politically sensitive and it's our perception this has been a key contributor to government agencies being reluctant to move too far beyond the status quo," Ms Lai said.
"Attempting to develop a strategy that is going to encompass such a wide range of regulated and illegal substances across an entire population with interventions required across multiple government agencies is no-doubt a challenge, but we must not shy away from it."
A government spokesperson said the public consultation period for the draft strategy has been extended twice, once at the request of ATDC, and a second time following requests from other groups and organisations.
They said consultation included information on the Department of Health website, articles sent to government bodies, and letters sent to 108 stakeholders.
