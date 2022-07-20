Check out our online version of this week's Real Estate View for great tips, articles and homes to discover.
4 Bed | 3 Bath | 2 Car
Escape to the country to a majestic Mediterranean-style home with fabulous Tamar River views that can never be built out.
Built with quality and comfort in mind, and recently renovated throughout to a high standard, the property is sure to impress.
Externally, the property features a great blend of gardens and established trees to create privacy and a serene outlook.
Inside, you'll find four-bedrooms - the master with en-suite and walk-in-robe - and three bathrooms.
Set over two storeys the home is serviced by a domestic lift to ensure ease of access and wheelchair accessibility.
The stunning chef's kitchen includes quality appliances and loads of bench and storage space.
Keeping warm and cool is easy thanks to the brand new Coonara slow combustion heat charm heater and ducted air-conditioning on the upper level.
Outside, the lovely front deck is perfectly positioned to enjoy the stunning outlook and includes entertaining spaces.
With 20 solar panels fed to the grid and a back to base security/alarm system, this home has it all.
Situated on just under an acre (approx.) of low maintenance land, the secure yard is beautifully landscaped with plenty of potential.
Surrounded by other quality homes, and only a short drive to the Launceston CBD, this is a true lifestyle property and an absolute must-see.
