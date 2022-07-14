The government's position is, in short, that the perfect should not be the enemy of the good and that this is the best proposal that stands any chance of being legislated given the Greens are unlikely to ever form a national government. Mr Bandt, on the other hand, is apparently blind to the reality of the contemporary Australian political landscape. While, like Mr Albanese, he can claim to have a mandate for the Greens anti-fossil fuel stance given the party's strong performance on May 21, the significant point he overlooks is that Labor won and is governing in its own right in the Lower House.