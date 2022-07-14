The Examiner
CLIMATE CHANGE: Greens leader Adam Bandt, Greens need to get real on climate change policy. Picture: Craig George.

If the Greens under Adam Bandt block Labor's proposed emissions reduction legislation when it hits the Senate they will have sabotaged a serious attempt by a progressive government to act on climate change for the second time in just over a decade.

