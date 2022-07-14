City of Launceston councillors want to see more accountability for local governments across Tasmania.
Councillors are pushing for a Tasmania-wide council code of conduct review following Cr Krista Preece's notice of motion calling for the need for mandatory police checks, criminal history provided and to have a Working with Vulnerable People check for local government candidates.
The motion was supported vigorously by all councillors during Thursday's council meeting.
Cr Preece opened the motion, saying the conversation around changes were bigger than the just City of Launceston council and the motion was about opening a productive discussion.
"It will help to establish a moral code of conduct to attract councillors who understand that their role is to be selfless by acting solely in terms of the public interest, having integrity, objectivity, accountability, openness and honesty," she said.
Cr Preece wanted the changes to be in place before October's local government elections, stating if the changes around compulsory voting in local government elections were brought in so quickly, so should these.
Cr Preece said she brought forward the motion following the footsteps of Waratah-Wynyard Council deputy mayor Cr Mary Duniam.
It was seconded by Cr Andrea Dawkins, who said it was a reasonable motion to be brought forward after the "bizarre story" that came out of a "certain councillor's action out of the North-West Coast", referring to Waratah-Wynyard councillor Darren Fairborther's conduct and court appearances.
"We will support Cr Duniman in her quest to clean things up at Waratah-Wynyard Council," she said.
Cr Dawkins said it was important to have a "proven pathway" to be able to remove someone who didn't have the interest of their council and region at heart.
Fellow councillors were also concerned how local government councillors were not required to have Working with Vulnerable People cards despite these being required for most other roles involving the community.
Cr Walker said it made sense to have checks and balances in local government and to have a way to remove councillors who act unlawfully.
"This is a perfect way for councils around Tasmania to help the process of people standing up and being able to voice their experiences in situations that have been unsavoury or worse, that have been damaging, or that have been abusive," he said.
Councillors Tim Walker, Rob Soward and Paul Spencer mentioned while criminal backgrounds might be made public, certain criminal histories should not hinder those who have moved on from their past.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
