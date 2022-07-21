The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Launceston's Road Safety Centre development set to be complete in 2023

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
July 21 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drone footage of the Road Safety Centre development. Footage: Craig George

A popular Launceston community facility development is set to be complete next year despite some challenges.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.