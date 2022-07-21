A popular Launceston community facility development is set to be complete next year despite some challenges.
The development of the Launceston Transport and Road Safety Centre in Lawrence Vale Rd started in 2020 after a land slip in August 2019.
The $2.5 million redevelopment was set to be rolled out in three stages, with stage one and two to be completed in 2021 and the final stage to be completed in 2022.
In 2021, council successfully sought an additional $700,000 from the federal government's infrastructure stimulus package.
City of Launceston acting mayor Danny Gibson said stage one works were completed earlier this year, while stage two - the reconfiguration of the reservoir floor and training construction of a stabilising retaining wall - was currently underway, alongside the installation of new toilet facilities.
Cr Gibson said there were issues surrounding contractor availability but overall the project is on track to be completed in 2023.
The centre first opened in 1980 and was built inside an old water tank originally known as the Lawrence Vale Reservoir.
The damage from the landslip caused cracks in the concrete walls which were so severe, the centre was unable to reopen.
At the time, surveyors said it was amazing the structure had held up for so long after discovering there was no steel inside the walls during the inspection after the landslip.
The development included a retaining wall built along the inside of the existing wall, as well as some upgrades to the facility.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
