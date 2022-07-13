Saltwater fishing action continues down East, with plenty of garfish back again in Georges Bay after arriving recently from the Eddystone Point area.
Anglers were pleased with bags taken last weekend, one reporting 30 gars caught west from Akaroa, over Stockyards Flat near the edge of the channel.
Australian salmon continue to be hauled onto eastern beaches with both cocky salmon and blackback now also in Georges Bay along with trevally, King George whiting and flathead - many of these small but promising for the future.
Bream are about too, with others also in the Scamander estuary.
With Tasmania's brown trout season opening on Saturday, August 6, the Inland Fisheries Service is predicting that pleasing trout-fishing action will start in just a little over three weeks, especially in light of present healthy river flows and lake levels.
Many anglers will also be hoping that recent gentle breezes will continue.
Handy for many Northern anglers and worth visiting as usual will be trout streams such as the North Esk and Meander Rivers along with the South Esk and Macquarie River systems, their lower stretches continuing to be boosted though winter by strong flows from Great Lake via Brumbys Creek.
The IFS has also pointed out that junior anglers under 14 years of age do not need inland angling licences currently available and free for those aged 14 to 17 years.
